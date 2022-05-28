Against The Storm Will Release Onto PC Sometime In Q4 2022

Developer Eremite Games and publisher Hooded Horse announced that Against The Storm is set for a PC release in Q4 2022. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a roguelite city builder that has been set in a vibrant fantasy world in which the people within it have been tormented by everlasting rain. It will be up to you to help put an end to the storm and bring peace to the world below, however, will you be able to withstand the trials in front of you to do so? You can check out more about the game below along with the latest trailer as the game is set for release on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

You are the Scorched Queen's Viceroy — a pioneer sent into the wilds to establish and manage new settlements inhabited by humans, beavers, lizards, and harpies. Every city you build will be different; every set of challenges set by the Queen will be unique. Your goal is to survive long enough to gather the valuable resources necessary to rebuild and upgrade the Smoldering City. But the Blightstorm always comes back. Can you fulfill the Queen's demands before the rain destroys your city and the cycle starts again? Do you have what it takes to stand Against the Storm?

Experience core city builder gameplay enhanced by roguelite replayability. Build new settlements and collect valuable meta-progression resources to upgrade the Smoldering City. Recurring Blightstorms pose an inevitable threat to settlements, but they also reshape the world and open new opportunities for growth. You are the Viceroy — the Scorched Queen's trusted official sent to resettle uncharted wilds during the calm between Blightstorms. Gather precious materials and extend the frontiers of your civilization. Each city location you settle in the 5 biomes poses unique challenges and supplies different combinations of scarce resources. Optimize production networks and trade with your previously established settlements in a living world.

Beavers and lizards stand alongside humans and harpies in the struggle to survive. Utilize each group's strengths as you balance varying needs, from housing and culinary preferences to taste in luxuries and recreation. Manufacture raincoats, brew ale, and bake pies to boost morale in the face of the oppressive hostility of the forest. With hundreds of gameplay modifiers and 5 distinct biomes, every city location presents unique challenges for even the most resourceful Viceroy. Adjust your strategy to changing weather conditions and experiment with settlement "builds" — rosters of building blueprints and perks that can help your society thrive or bring it to ruins.

Mix and match ingredients to take advantage of the resources at hand. You never know what wares the Trader will bring next year, and the forest hold treasures, resources… and ancient threats. Laying the foundations for a new city is one of the most exciting moments in a city builder game. In Against the Storm, you'll have the opportunity to repeatedly create new settlements, while still interacting and trading with previously established cities in a growing world. How efficient can you make each city before the storm falls… or the Queen's patience runs dry?