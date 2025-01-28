Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Repose

Akupara Games Will Publish Dystopian Horror-Crawler Repose

Akupara Games confirmed that they will take on publishing duties for a new dystopian horror-crawler game, Repose, coming to PC

Article Summary Akupara Games to publish new dystopian horror-crawler Repose on PC.

Explore surreal depths in this old-school, pixel art dungeon crawler.

Strategize each move; energy is finite, danger lurks at every turn.

Achievements persist despite death; trust and mystery await.

Hungarian game developer Bozó Attila Bertold and indie game publisher Akupara Games have made a publishing agreement for the game Repose. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a dystopian horror-crawler in which you play a new employee working at an unnamed company, who finds themselves in a terrifying situation while trying to recover oxygen tanks. The title will take you back to old-school dungeon crawlers where every movement has something new to see and details to take into consideration. The game has no release date yet, not even a confirmation it will be out sometime in 2025. For now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Repose

It's your first day at [the company.] You've been tasked with recovering damaged oxygen tanks scattered throughout the facility. Don't ask what they're for. Don't ask where they came from. Aaron used to do the same job. Don't ask about Aaron. Focus on Cynthia: She's kind to you, isn't she? Doesn't she care? Is anything on the dead internet worth saving? Every frame of Repose is meticulously hand-crafted pixel art. The atmosphere is assembled with a sharp focus on every detail. Every moment of gameplay is methodically built to maximize tension and intrigue. What is this place? The facility just keeps going down and down. Are you going to find any answers once you reach the bottom?

Investigate the Facility – Explore increasingly confusing and surreal areas as you make your way to the bottom.

Explore increasingly confusing and surreal areas as you make your way to the bottom. Every Step Counts – Make considered decisions; each step, shot, and trap you set off drains your limited energy.

Make considered decisions; each step, shot, and trap you set off drains your limited energy. Outwit, Outfight – Use your light to find them, your axe to kill them.

Use your light to find them, your axe to kill them. Fail Forward – Wake up. It was a bad dream. Your achievements persist through death.

Wake up. It was a bad dream. Your achievements persist through death. For Emergencies Only – The handgun is just in case. [The company] says you probably won't need it. It can't be that dangerous, right?

