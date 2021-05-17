All Leagues Live One Last Time In Pokémon GO Battle League: Season 7
The final run of ranked gameplay in Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season Seven begins today. From today, Monday, May 17th at 1 PM Pacific until next Monday, May 24th at 1 PM Pacific, all three leagues will be available.
Here are the top ten Pokémon and moves to bring into each of these leagues in Pokémon GO's PVP arena, GO Battle League.
Great League
- Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic
- Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Side, Earthquake
- Azumaril (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
- Alataria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast
- Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
- Bastiodon (powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower
- Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt
- Purified Sableye (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
- Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
Ultra League
- Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
- Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Shadow Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Side, Earthquake
- Registeel: Lock On, Flash Cannon, Focus Blast
- Talonflame (powered up with Candy XL): Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge
- Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Steelix (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake
- Mandibuzz (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Shadow Ball
Master League
- Dragonite (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane
- Melmetal (powered up with Candy XL): Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide
- Togekiss (powered up with Candy XL): Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower
- Shadow Dragonite (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane
- Shadow Snorlax (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
- Gyarados (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Aquatail, Crunch
- Yveltal (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast
- Therian Forme Landorus (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Superpower, Stone Edge
- Shadow Gyarados (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch
- Mamoswine (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
GO Battle League Season Seven will conclude with a final week of unranked gameplay for the Kanto Cup from May 24th at 1 PM Pacific until May 31st at 1 PM Pacific.