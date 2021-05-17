All Leagues Live One Last Time In Pokémon GO Battle League: Season 7

The final run of ranked gameplay in Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season Seven begins today. From today, Monday, May 17th at 1 PM Pacific until next Monday, May 24th at 1 PM Pacific, all three leagues will be available.

Here are the top ten Pokémon and moves to bring into each of these leagues in Pokémon GO's PVP arena, GO Battle League.

Great League

Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Side, Earthquake Azumaril (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Alataria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Bastiodon (powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt Purified Sableye (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump

Ultra League

Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Shadow Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Side, Earthquake Registeel: Lock On, Flash Cannon, Focus Blast Talonflame (powered up with Candy XL): Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Steelix (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake Mandibuzz (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Shadow Ball

Master League

Dragonite (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Melmetal (powered up with Candy XL): Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Togekiss (powered up with Candy XL): Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower Shadow Dragonite (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Shadow Snorlax (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Gyarados (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Aquatail, Crunch Yveltal (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast Therian Forme Landorus (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Superpower, Stone Edge Shadow Gyarados (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Mamoswine (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze

GO Battle League Season Seven will conclude with a final week of unranked gameplay for the Kanto Cup from May 24th at 1 PM Pacific until May 31st at 1 PM Pacific.