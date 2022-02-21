All Leagues Return To Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10

The final round of Pokémon GO Battle League starts today. Previously, we were in a run of Master League which will now be replaced with a final week of Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. During this time, the Johto Cup will also be live in honor of the weekend's mega-event, Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. This cup will have the CP limit of 1500 from Great League and will only allow species numbered in the Pokédex from numbers 152 through 251.

With GO Battle League Season 10 close to completion, Niantic has announced details for the next season over on the official Pokémon GO blog. Here's what we can now confirm:

GO Battle League Season 10 will be extended until March 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT –8) rather than the previously announced end date of February 28, 2022. The next Season will begin immediately on March 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT –8) and run concurrently with the next in-game Season until June 1, 2022. at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT –8).

Little has been announced about the next season of Pokémon GO after the Season of Heritage but it is strongly expected that details are to come this very week. When that happens, Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report.

There are major changes for the next GBL season, including the following:

GO Battle League seasons will run concurrently with in-game Seasons moving forward. For the next Season Rankings will cap at Rank 20, and there will be no visible ratings. Cups will rotate weekly and will feature re-runs of former special cups. The Season will be used as an opportunity to test some possible new formats for GO Battle Days and their reward structures. Attack changes or attack availability updates—as typically seen at the beginning of most GO Battle League seasons— will not be made in order to maintain stability for Pokémon Battles as the World Championship Series circuit begins. Rankings for Season 10 will be used to determine early registration eligibility for the Pokémon GO World Championship Series.

Stay tuned this week for a breakdown of the top meta of Great League, Ultra League, Master League, and Johto Cup so that you can create a winning team for all available cups.