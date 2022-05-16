Alolan Raichu Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

The Water Festival 2022 has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO focused on… you guessed it! Water-types. This raid rotation features Tapu Fini in Tier Five, Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids, and a dynamic Tier Three including Azumarill, Feraligatr, Alolan Raichu, and a new costumed Lapras wearing a bow. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Alolan Raichu in Tier Three in Pokémon GO, who does break from the aquatic theme a bit.

Top Alolan Raichu Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Raichu counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Mega Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Raichu with efficiency.

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Hoopa (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Hoopa Unbound (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alolan Raichu can be defeated by one Trainer. Your best bet in order to pull this off as a solo Trainer is to power up your counters to their maximum CP.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, while Pikachu cannot directly evolve to Alolan Raichu in the game, Alolan Raichu is still considered an evolved form and it offers extra Candy when caught. Because of that, I suggest attempting to increase that Candy by trying Pinap Berries on your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

Alolan Raichu can be Shiny and it currently features the increased raid/egg-only Shiny rate.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!