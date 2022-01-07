Amazon Games Releases New Gameplay Video For Lost Ark

Amazon Games has released a new trailer this week for their upcoming game Lost Ark as we get a better look at the gameplay. We're about a month away from the game's release on February 11th, so the team is ramping up their efforts to give you a better look at what you'll be playing. This video is over five minutes long and goes over everything as quickly as it can so you have the basics and understanding. This includes choosing your character and their look, their class, abilities, the land in general as well as out at sea, and a few other surprises including a look at how PvP will play out. Enjoy the trailer below!

Embark on an odyssey for the Lost Ark in a vast, vibrant world: explore new lands, seek out lost treasures, and test yourself in thrilling action combat. Define your fighting style with your class and advanced class, and customize your skills, weapons, and gear to bring your might to bear as you fight against hordes of enemies, colossal bosses, and dark forces seeking the power of the Ark in this action-packed free-to-play RPG.

Explore seven vast, varied continents and the seas between them to find vibrant cultures, strange and fantastical beasts, and all the unexpected marvels waiting to be discovered. Delve into the secrets of Arkesia, prove your might in battles and raids, compete against other players in PvP, travel to distant islands in search of hidden riches, face packs of enemies and colossal bosses in the open world, and more.

Splash into massively satisfying ARPG-style combat and progression as you quest, raid, and fight on the scope of an MMO. Whether you want to play solo, in groups with friends, or matched up with other adventurers in the world, there's an epic adventure waiting for you. Fight in the open world or delve into chaos dungeons, go head-to-head in expert PvP duels, test your mettle on epic quests, raid against bosses big and small, and hold your own in the fight against the Demon Legion to reclaim the power and light of the Lost Ark.