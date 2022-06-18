Ankama Games Announces One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend

Indie developer and publisher Ankama Games revealed their latest project on the way with One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend. This game is a rogue-lite deck-builder in which they have merged together exploration and turn-based strategic combat into an interesting storyline. You'll head into the lands and travel to new places through the power of Wakfu, while also making destructive card combos to defeat all those who would stand in your way. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but you can see what it looks like in the latest trailer below.

In One More Gate, players will journey to fantastical places as they master the power of Wakfu to create devastating combos and lay waste to all who stand in their way. The world of One More Gate takes its cues from Ankama's rich multimedia heritage in comic books, anime and games, with bold design, a vibrant colour palette, and gorgeously rendered effects sure to capture the imaginations of players. Discover the "World of Twelve" universe and the adventures of Oropo: Pass through the portal and explore vibrant procedurally generated levels. Choose the smartest path, fight fantastic creatures, and take part in events that will make you stronger… or not.

Pass through the portal and explore vibrant procedurally generated levels. Choose the smartest path, fight fantastic creatures, and take part in events that will make you stronger… or not. Grow stronger and master the powers of Wakfu: The natural energy of Wakfu is unique to the World of Twelve. You must learn to use the variations in its flow to your advantage if you want to defeat the most fearsome creatures.

The natural energy of Wakfu is unique to the World of Twelve. You must learn to use the variations in its flow to your advantage if you want to defeat the most fearsome creatures. Meet eccentric characters and complete quests: From a dojo master to a body-building granny, the One More Gate universe is full of unique characters who will send you on increasingly tricky missions in exchange for fabulous loot.

From a dojo master to a body-building granny, the universe is full of unique characters who will send you on increasingly tricky missions in exchange for fabulous loot. Collect cards and create destructive combos: Crushing monsters, opening chests, spending kamas to buy a peddler's wares… There are many ways to expand your deck with the help of the approximately 100 cards available in the game.

Crushing monsters, opening chests, spending kamas to buy a peddler's wares… There are many ways to expand your deck with the help of the approximately 100 cards available in the game. Each run is unique: There are countless secrets waiting for you to discover: gems with unexpected powers, divine blessings and dangerous curses. Are you ready to pass to the other side?