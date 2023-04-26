Apex Legends: Arsenal Releases New Launch Trailer Check out the latest video for Apex Legends: Arsenal as the crew at Respawn Entrtainment have provided a launch trailer to enjoy.

Respawn Entertainment has dropped a new trailer for Apex Legends: Arsenal as they have provided players a proper launch trailer ahead of its release. The trailer provides a little bit more of a backstory to the new Legend being added to the game, Ballistic, as he has come out of retirement with a new set of skills and abilities that you'll want to take advantage of. Enjoy the trailer and character info below as the latest season will be released on May 9th for PC and consoles.

"August was the sole heir to the Brinkman fortune, built on shady backroom deals. But when those deals caught up with his parents, August was left a billionaire orphan. Wealthy, furious and self-destructive, August joined the Thunderdome Games (the pre-Apex Apex Games). Here, he took the name Ballistic and became a sensation! His style was wild, reckless, and utterly selfish⁠, helping him become the very first Thunderdome celebrity. He was famed for his iconic CAR ("Lady Grey", for the tea). It was here, in combat, that August would meet the love of his life, Sok Leng. They would quickly marry and have a son, Nathaniel. Sok Leng and her brother Kit Siang were an inseparable duo of destruction, and with August now in their squad, they seemed unstoppable."

"But nothing lasts forever. August's crowd-pandering combat style meant he wasn't paying attention to his team when they needed him, leading to Kit Siang's death. Devastated by guilt, August retreated into himself, driving away his wife and son. For nearly 40 years, August lived as a recluse, keeping busy with small tasks to distract a lonely mind. And so August was largely forgotten, though not by everyone. His son, Nathaniel, was both enamored with his father's victories and determined to surpass them. When his son qualified to join the dangerous Apex Games, August went to the Syndicate with an offer: take me instead. His son would be safe from the path that ruined him. What better way to use those skills than in selfless service? And if it just so happens to be his favorite activity, killing all who stand against him…That's quite the fortunate coincidence."