Apex Legends Season 7 Introduces A New Legend Named Horizon

Respawn Entertainment has given a preview of what's to come in Season 7 of Apex Legends by revealing a brand new Legend. The new season is being called Ascension and it will officially arrive in the game shortly after all the Halloween stuff is finished on November 4th, 2020. Today we have some official details and a reveal about the next Legend joining the fray as we've been introduced to Horizon, as well as the third major map to be added to the game as players will now have to deal with the floating city of Olympus. In an all-new trailer for Stories from the Outlands, you can learn more about Horizon's journey to the arena and what ultimately drives her, while also getting a somewhat first-hand look at the city in the clouds. Here's the short bio the devs released about her.

Nearly a century ago, Dr. Mary Somers was hired to solve a cataclysmic energy crisis. Her search for answers would take her to the edge of the universe. Before Mary left Olympus, she promised her son she'd return. But was it a promise she'd be able to keep? With her home planet Olympus in the midst of an energy crisis, Horizon and her robotic companion, N.E.W.T., venture to far away lands in search of crystals that can save it. Leaving behind her son for this journey, Horizon ventures into the unknown comforted by the fact that it will save her family and home. With a betrayal preventing the happy ending to her journey, Horizon finds herself home but lost in time as she fights to return to her son.

We're sure more details will come out over the next few days as the release of Season 7 is only nine days away. But for right now, outside the trailer and what you see here, that's all we got. In any case, enjoy the latest Apex Legends trailer.