Aquamarine Will Be Released On PC This Thursday

Hitcents and indie developer Moebial Studios announced they are releasing their new game Aquamarine onto PC this coming Thursday. The devs went out of their way on this one to try and create a unique gaming experience within a survival title, as your ability to survive relies on perception and discovery, all set on a planet with an alien ocean. It will be up to you to explore a world overrun by nature, where it seems a civilization once existed but has ceased to be. You'll need to fight to survive while trying to find a way home, with only your wits and a few tools about you. Enjoy the latest trailer below before the game comes to Steam on Jnauray 20th, 2022.

Unlock the secrets of an alien planet reclaimed by nature through careful study and clever interactions with the living ecosystem in Aquamarine. Learn how to adapt to the challenges of each area as you search for your way home. Discover mysterious secrets and solve environmental puzzles to aid in your progress through the alien ocean. Cultivate a variety of strange plants, each with their own unique attributes. Scour the depths for food and tools to help you survive. Collect and craft powerful upgrades for your humble escape pod, and customize your loadout to fit the needs of every plunge into the water.

You play as a lone space traveler known only as The Seeker, whose starcraft is intercepted by a malicious signal while orbiting an uncharted planet covered in water. Forced to eject from her malfunctioning starcraft, The Seeker is marooned on a tiny island surrounded by an endless alien ocean, with nothing but her amphibious survival pod. Throughout her underwater journey to reach her crashed starcraft, she'll uncover the lost history of this planet, and learn the true nature of why she ended up here.