Ara: History Untold Announces Untold Scenarios DLC

Ara: History Untold has a new DLC on the way with many branching paths, as Untold Scenarios will be released for the game next month

In partnership with Xbox Game Studios, Stardock Entertainment and Oxide Games have announced a new DLC coming to Ara: History Untold with the reveal of Untold Scenarios. This DLC basically asks you to take on different scenarios if history went just a little differently, opening up their own multiverse of scenarios for you to take on and see through, for better and worse. We have the finer details here as the DLC will be released on June 18. 2025.

Untold Scenarios

Untold Scenarios includes several different situations to choose from, which place you right in the center of critical moments in human history, as well as some hypothetical "what-if" scenarios that explore interesting alternative historical settings. Uncover fascinating historical periods, immerse yourself in carefully crafted hypothetical scenarios, and test your strategic prowess in uniquely designed maps. Expand your journey through history, confront new strategic dilemmas, and rewrite the past—or forge an entirely new future.

Historical Scenarios: Players will experience detailed recreations of significant historical periods, such as the Bronze Age Collapse, the Clash of Hemispheres, and Europe at the Crossroads.

The DLC introduces "what-if" scenarios designed to explore alternate histories. Custom Gameplay: Each scenario features uniquely crafted maps, distinct national characteristics, and event-driven gameplay designed to provide varied strategic challenges with every playthrough.

Ara: History Untold

Ara: History Untold is an evolution in historical grand strategy, featuring beloved classic PC strategy mechanics alongside innovative gameplay like a national crafting economy, true simultaneous turn resolution, a non-linear technology tree, and cloud-backed synchronous/asynchronous multiplayer – all with an expansive and vibrant presentation where you can zoom out from surveying the very edges of your empire all the way down to your citizens living their daily lives. In Ara, there are no pre-set paths to victory, leading to endless possibilities. Your choices will define the world you create, your experience, and your legacy.

