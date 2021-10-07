Arcade1Up Announces Killer Instinct & Tron Cabinets

Arcade1Up has revealed three new cabinets coming this holiday season as fans will be able to get in on their own home versions of Tron and Killer Instinct. For '80s gamers, the Tron cabinet was both fun and innovative as they tried to mimic what was in the movie, which made it a popular title back in 1982. They've done their best to bring back the classic Bally Midway version. The same goes for the '90s classic fighter Killer Instinct which will come with its own specialized stool and some classic Rare titles thrown into the mix. The third is the Namco classic Ridge Racer, complete with the steering wheel and pedals, as well as some other racing titles to complete the package. We have details on all three below as they become available for pre-order throughout the Fall.

Killer Instinct Arcade Machine – For many retrogamer enthusiasts it's a definitive title of the mid '90s, with the gameplay, soundtrack, and 3D-rendered graphics all revered. Relive that video game era with this stop-you-in-your-tracks arcade machine, that also includes Killer Instinct 2, Battletoads (yes, the arcade version!), and bonus games hidden as Easter Eggs! Pre-orders begin November 10.

Tron Arcade Game – Audiences were mesmerized in 1982 by Disney's release of the film Tron, a groundbreaking fusion of live action and computer animation, setting the special effects stage for decades to come. Video game players were equally drawn to the Tron arcade machines, widely considered one of the most beautiful designs ever. Tron is the home arcade machines for both movie and gamer buffs. Pre-orders begin October 19.

Ridge Racer Arcade Game – Let's get you up to speed: originally released in 1993, Ridge Racer instantly kicked the racing genre into higher gear, with its revered graphics, gameplay and music. What's under the hood? Inside this arcade machine is the marquee game Ridge Racer, and you've also got Ridge Racer 2, Rave Racer, Ace Driver, and Ace Driver: Victory Lap. Yep, all included, switch up your game any time! Pre-orders begin November 22.