Are There Any Pokémon TCG Releases In July 2021?

The past few months have all seen major releases for the Pokémon TCG. February 2021 saw the release of the special set Shining Fates and all of the many products that came with it. Just a month later in March 2021, the next main expansion was released with Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, and products for the set continued to release through June. This month, yet another main expansion dropped with Sword & Sheild – Chilling Reign with another on the way in August 2021 with Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Can we expect any releases in July 2021, though, or will it be the eye of the Pokémon TCG storm? Let's take a look.

There is currently one official Pokémon TCG release planned for July, and it will come as no surprise to those collecting the 25th Anniversary jumbo cards.

July 9th, 2021: Pokémon TCG: First Partner Pack – Sinnoh

This product will contain three jumbo cards foil-stamped with the 25th Anniversary logo. The cards are enlarged reprints from earlier sets and will include the Sinnoh starters: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. These oversized packs also include two standard booster packs of Pokémon TCG sets inside. It is too early to determine what booster packs will be inside. Since the release of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, these jumbo releases have included one Battle Styles pack and one Sun & Moon base pack. The hope of many is that with Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign released well before this next jumbo release, that the First Partner Pack – Sinnoh will replace the Battle Styles pack with a Chilling Reign pack.

When I get a chance to open one of these myself, I will recap the experience right here on Bleeding Cool, informing readers of what packs come inside. Stay tuned for that review!

Also, many retailers are claiming that they have not yet been able to get ahold of the one-pack Chilling Reign blisters that include either a Phanpy or Morpeko promo. Perhaps July 2021 will also see the wider availability of those. products