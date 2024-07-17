Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Articuno, pokemon, Shared Skies

Articuno Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Inbound Event

The Ultra Beasts have fled Pokémon GO, leaving Tier Five Raids to be taken over by one of the first-ever Legendaries: Kanto's Articuno.

Article Summary Articuno takes center stage in Pokémon GO's Tier Five Raids during Shared Skies.

Top counters for Articuno include Mega Diancie and various Shadow Pokémon.

A minimum of two trainers needed for Articuno Raid, four or more recommended.

Shiny Articuno has a 1 in 20 rate, with 1743 CP indicating 100% IVs.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It now continues with a Pokémon GO Fest 2024-focused slate of Ultra Beasts. We will see Guzzlord, Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Articuno, and Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids, while Mega Swampert and Mega Aggron return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Entei get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Articuno, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Articuno Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Articuno counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Articuno with efficiency.

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Stakataka: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Articuno can be defeated with two trainers due to its double weakness to Rock-types as a dual Ice/Flying-type, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Articuno will have a CP of 1743 in normal weather conditions and 2179 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!