Ascent Of Ashes Is Headed For Early Access This November

This November, you'll be able to try out an Early Access version of Ascent Of Ashes, as the team works toward a possible 2024 release.

Indie game developer Vivid Storm Interactive and publisher Camlann Games revealed that Ascent Of Ashes is coming to Early Access in November. The team has been teasing this one throughout 2023, but now we have a confirmation that an early version will drop on November 15. What will that version contain? We have the full list of additions and playable content from the devs below, along with the latest trailer for the game.

"Ascent of Ashes is a dystopian colony sim title that follows the last remnants of humanity as they attempt to create a new home for themselves in a hostile, alien environment. In a land where all of its inhabitants are at war with one another, players must strategize, master combat, and more in order to survive. Ascent of Ashes features a detailed hit simulation and health system, which will make the challenge of survival that much harder, as even a non-lethal hit could render a survivor unable to continue. While some players will spend much of their time in battle, others may utilize their time to focus on building up their new land for the safety of their survivors. Just because the environment is hostile doesn't mean players can't make it feel like home. Players will gather groups of survivors, each with their own unique personalities and motivations, and traverse the land using restored vehicles to bring back very important resources. These resources will help to advance the players' civilization, but the outside world can be incredibly unforgiving, so players will have to prepare and plan for any contingency."

Build a New Home: Gather resources to build up a base for your survivors. Farm crops, tame alien beasts, and fortify your home against any intruders.

Engage in Real-Time-with-Pause Combat: Participate in deep tactical combat where even non-lethal hits can render a survivor unable to go on. Use the game's real-time-with-pause combat to plan and strategize.

Dynamic Enemy AI: Each enemy is different and will have varying levels of intelligence. Poorly armed raiders may be an easy match in the early game, but as the player progresses, escalating levels of enemy intelligence will be seen. Enemies will use advanced combat tactics, stealth, and cover — they don't just try to outgun the player; they try to outwit the player.

Drive Restored Vehicles: Traveling on foot isn't always an option. Restore and drive vehicles to get around this dangerous, post-apocalyptic world.

Satisfy Diverse Survivor Needs: Each survivor in your colony has their own unique motivations and personality. Keep them safe, happy, and motivated.

Explore the Post-Apocalyptic World: The world of Ascent of Ashes is procedurally generated and made up of multiple biomes and points of interest. Cautiously explore and uncover the many secrets the world holds.

Day One Mod Support: Ascent of Ashes has been made from the ground up to make it easily extendable. The game is being developed for modders, by modders.

