Ash Cap Pikachu Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Ash Cap Pikachu is today's Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM to 7 PM, this hatted Pikachu will take over most spawn points in the game, and that's no cap, son. Will it be Shiny? What is the bonus? Bleeding Cool is here to answer all of the questions for this Pika-themed hour.

This Pikachu has been released in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for some time so yes, it will undoubtedly be available to catch Shiny during Spotlight Hour. Also, because this hatted Pikachu was released before Niantic made it so most new costumed spawns were unable to evolve, this can be evolved into an Ash Cap Raichu. This is going to be a Pokémon that collectors will want to get if they have never caught one, as there's no telling when these costumed spawns will return. As more and more Pikachu with different hats are added to the game, the likelihood that they will all return frequently gets lower and lower, so trainers are going to want to get out there and grind this hour. Even if you don't need one, there are Shiny Costume Pokémon collectors that will offer quite a lot of spicy options for trades.

The bonus for the hour will be double catch Candy, which… well, let's be real. Unless you started your account this week, you're not in major need of Pikachu candy, so this isn't going to be of major use for hunting in the wild. However, it's something that can absolutely be useful for raiding. If you're not that interested in Shiny hunting the Ash Cap Pikachu, your best use of this Spotlight Hour would be finding Giratina Origin Forme raids and raking the candy in, and this will likely be the last time it's in Pokémon GO raids for a long while