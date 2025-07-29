Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Asterix & Obelix, Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon, Balio Studio, Les Editions Albert René

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon Announced For October

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon will bring back the iconic viking comic strip characters for another 3D platforming adventure

Article Summary Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon launches in October with new worlds and a fresh story adventure.

The game offers local co-op mode, letting friends team up as the iconic Gaulish duo.

Explore four unique regions, tackle replayable levels, and battle epic bosses in Babylon.

Fans can expect signature humor, dynamic combat, and secrets true to Asterix & Obelix’s spirit.

Microids and Balio Studio have collaborated with Les Éditions Albert René again to announce their latest game, Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon. The latest in the series of video games based on the comic strip characters, the duo have left their Viking village on a new quest in the Parthian Empire, a kingdom under threat from a Roman invasion. It will be up to the two of you to aid the kingdom and save Monipehni, the King of the Parthians, who has been poisoned by Bahmbuhzeli, a sorcerer allied with Caesar. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on October 30, 2025.

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon emphasizes the fun of playing together, with a local co-op mode designed to take full advantage of the duo's complementary strengths. But whether playing solo or with a friend, the experience remains generous and accessible: every player can delight in bashing legionaries, avoiding traps, and progressing through a rich and varied world. The game features four all-new worlds, each created specifically for this title, with their own unique visual atmosphere, gameplay mechanics, and challenges.

From sun-drenched Eastern landscapes to the mysterious corners of Babylon, the environments are filled with exotic details and nods to the beloved comic book series. With dynamic combat, epic boss fights, replayable levels, and hidden secrets, the adventure promises to be as entertaining as it is explosive… all delivered with a signature dose of irreverent humor true to the spirit of Asterix.

Play as Asterix and Obelix in a colorful adventure, playable solo or in local co-op.

in a colorful adventure, playable solo or in local co-op. Embark on an original journey packed with action and humor, faithful to the iconic Gauls' universe.

packed with action and humor, faithful to the iconic Gauls' universe. Explore four brand-new regions with lush environments, from scorching deserts to Babylon's hidden wonders.

with lush environments, from scorching deserts to Babylon's hidden wonders. Progress through over twenty replayable levels filled with tough enemies, secrets to uncover, and challenges to beat.

filled with tough enemies, secrets to uncover, and challenges to beat. Face off against massive bosses and send Romans flying in spectacular, fast-paced battles.

