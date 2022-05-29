Axew & Noibat Encounters For Pokémon GO Battle League Season 11

A new Season of Pokémon GO gameplay brings along with it a new Season of GO Battle League. Now, GO Battle League Season 11 will pair with the Season of GO to deliver a summer of interesting changes. Let's see what Niantic has to offer as we return to ranked gameplay after a full season of intermission.

The biggest news coming out of this announcement is that rare species Axew and Noibat will be available as encounters through GO Battle League Season 11. Axew will become available at the Ace Rank with Noibat becoming available at the Veteran Rank. Note, though, that Axew will not be Shiny-capable until after its Shiny release at Pokémon GO Fest 2022 on June 4th, 2022.

Here are additional details that we can currently confirm for GO Battle League Season 11 in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Begins Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 at 1 PM Pacific.

Begins Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 at 1 PM Pacific. Schedule: June 1st – 8th: Great League Great League Remix June 8th – 15th: Ultra League Catch Cup – GO Fest Edition June 15th – 2nd: Master League with triple Stardust from initial win rewards Fossil Cup with triple Stardust from initial win rewards June 22nd – 29th: Great League Retro Cup June 29th – July 6th: Ultra League Kanto Cup July 6th – July 13th: Great League Ultra League Master League July 13th – July 20th: Great League Flying Cup July 20th – July 27th: Ultra League Little Cup Remix July 27th – August 3rd: Master League with triple Stardust from initial win rewards Mysterious unannounced feature showing a Premier Ball as its logo August 3rd – August 10th: Great League Element Cup August 10th – August 17th: Ultra League Summer Cup August 17th – August 24th: Great League Fighting Cup August 24th – September 1st: Great League Ultra League Master League

Special Events: June 18th from 12 AM – 11:59 PM: GO Battle Day: Mankey Features 4x Stardust from win rewards 100 total battles available From 11 AM – 2 PM local time: Mankey as a guaranteed reward counter with more reward encounters. Primeape evolved from Mankey during the event will have the Charged Attack Cross Chop. July 9th at 12 AM – July 10th at 11:59 PM: GO Battle Weekend Details TBD

