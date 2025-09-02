Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Backyard Football ’99, Playground Productions

Backyard Football '99 Has Been Given a November Release Date

The latest Playground Productions game to return will be Backyard Football ’99, as the game arrives for mobile and PC next week

Article Summary Backyard Football ’99 returns this November for mobile devices and PC with updated graphics and features.

Classic gameplay is enhanced with new mechanics, retaining NFL legends as playable kid team members.

Enjoy single game and season modes, draft your dream team, and compete for the Super Colossal Cereal Bowl.

Power-ups like Hocus Pocus and Cough Drop add strategic twists, plus Steam leaderboards for global ranking.

Indie game developer Mega Cat Studios and publisher Playground Productions have confirmed that Backyard Football '99 will be making a return this November. Much like the releases of Backyard Baseball '97, Backyard Baseball '01, and Backyard Soccer '98, they have returned this entry into the series of Backyard titles to glory with improved graphics and mechanics, while retaining much of what made the game popular with PC players back in the day. You're even still getting many of the NFL stars of the past who were popular at the time as optional players for your team of kids. Enjoy yhr lastest trailer and info here, as the game will be released for mobile devices and PC via Steam on September 9, 2025.

Backyard Football '99

Backyard Football 1999, the classic title now enhanced to run on modern systems. Whether you're picking your dream team, running Pete Wheeler on a sweep lining up to hit the game winning field goal, or enjoying the witty banter of hosts Sunny Day and Chuck Downfield, simple controls let anyone pick up and play ball!

Single Game: Players can play a single game in a single or two player setting. Rosters can be imported from season play, or they can be picked new, or completely randomized. Players may pick between five fields and three weather conditions to play with.

Players can play a single game in a single or two player setting. Rosters can be imported from season play, or they can be picked new, or completely randomized. Players may pick between five fields and three weather conditions to play with. Season Mode: Players can draft seven Backyard players into a team and compete against 15 other teams in the Backyard Football League. Each team plays a 14-game season: six times within their division, four times against the other division and four times against the other conference. By the end of the regular season, the 4 division champions plus four wild card teams enter the Backyard Football League Playoffs, with each Conference finalist competing for the Super Colossal Cereal Bowl (the final championship game).

Compete globally! Steam's Leaderboard system lets you compete with friends and players around the world. See how you stack up and strive to reach the top! Earn power-ups by completing passes on offense and sacking the opposing QB on defense.

Offensive

Hocus Pocus – pass play which results in a receiver teleporting downfield, preferably to the open field

pass play which results in a receiver teleporting downfield, preferably to the open field Sonic Boom – a run play that disables the opponents' players from moving for a short time

a run play that disables the opponents' players from moving for a short time Leap Frog – a run play, which causes your running back to leap downfield for several yards

a run play, which causes your running back to leap downfield for several yards Super Punt – punt which automatically punts to the opponent's 20-yard line

Defensive

Cough Drop – causes the opponent to fumble when tackled

causes the opponent to fumble when tackled Chameleon – causes the team to replicate the uniform colors of the other team

causes the team to replicate the uniform colors of the other team Spring-Loaded – causes the linebacker to leap over the line of scrimmage

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!