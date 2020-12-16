Battle Draco Malfoy In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Adversaries Event

Niantic has followed up on their announcement of Adversaries, the new Harry Potter: Wizards Unite mechanic that tasks players with battling the forces of darkness, with details of new events coming to the game. In the first Adversaries event, wizards and witches will take on the Head Nasty Boy of Slytherin himself… Draco Malfoy.

Adversaries Events, Niantic announced on their official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, will include the following:

They'll last 72-hours

Available for witches and wizards Level 15 and above

These are replacing Wizarding Weekends

Adversaries will appear more frequently during these events and will center around a featured Adversary

There is now a Lesson Plan is made available to you with Adversaries that can help players up their skills before taking on powerful foes.

Now, this first Adversaries Event is set to begin Friday, December 18th at 11 AM Pacific. It will run until Monday, December 21st at the same time. Here is what Niantic says about this brand new kind of event for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Keep an eye out for: Increased sightings of Draco Malfoy and Fenrir Greyback Adversaries Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 50% Our first Adversaries Event will provide players a complimentary store pack which will include an Edible Dark Mark and other items to help prepare for Adversaries combat.

For those who missed the first announcement, where you can read much more about Adversaries in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the easiest way to understand the Edible Dark Mark is to see it as akin to Tonic for Trace Detection. Putting on a Tonic will draw Traces to you, so you can encounter Foundables on the map. Edible Dark Marks will draw Adversaries to you, so you can begin a chain of battles.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for our guide to the December Adversaries Event's Special Assignment.