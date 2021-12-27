Battle For Secrecy Part 2 Begins In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The Battle For Secrecy Brilliant Event Part 2 is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. From now until December 31st at 11 AM Pacific, this event will wrap up many of the game's ongoing storylines before it meets its demise at the end of January.

The Brilliant Foundables associated with this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event are:

Brilliant Nagini – Map encounter

Brilliant Ron Weasley – Map encounter

Brilliant George Weasley – Wizarding Challenges reward

Brilliant Basilisk Fangs – Brilliant Portkeys and completing the Bonus Assignment

Brilliant Kreacher – Completing the Special Assignment

Special Assignment Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 50 Coins

Brew 1 Potion: 50 Coins

Return 8 Brilliant Nagini: 5 Exstimulo Potions

REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Special Assignment Page Two of Four

Return 6 Legends of Hogwarts Foundables: 5 Dawdle Draught

Use Master Notes 1 Time: 100 Coins

Collect 4 Brilliant Battle for Secrecy Runestones: 100 Coins

REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Special Assignment Page Three of Four

Return 6 Brilliant Nagini: 5 Silver Keys

Cast 3 Riddikulus Spells: 500 Coins

Return 6 Brilliant Snatchers: 5 Strong Exstimulo Potions

REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 10 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

NOTE: The above task could be an error. This report comes from a graphic created by Harry Potter: Wizards Unite influencers which have contained errors, likely due to errors on Niantic's part, in the past two months. The above third page of tasks seems unlikely, as the Snatchers were part of the first half of the event. While we will still see them, it is unlikely that they'd get a full task and Nagini would get two… and that Ron would get none. Be sure to pay close attention to your own task list while playing.

Special Assignment Page Four of Four

Place 3 Images on the Brilliant Battle for Secrecy Page: 5 Spell Books

Place 2500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 5 Spell Books

Collect 5 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Battle for Secrecy Foundables: 5 Spell Books

REWARDS: 10 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Kreacher

Bonus Assignment

Return 15 Brilliant Battle for Secrecy Foundables: 5 Potent Exstimulo Potions

Earn 5000 Wizarding XP: 5 Silver Keys

Defeat 5 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 5 Spell Books

Return 2 Severus Snape Foundables: 5 Spell Books

Return 2 Young Harry Potter Foundables: 5 Wit-Sharpening Potions

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 5 Brilliant Basilisk Fangs