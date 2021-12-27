Battle For Secrecy Part 2 Begins In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
The Battle For Secrecy Brilliant Event Part 2 is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. From now until December 31st at 11 AM Pacific, this event will wrap up many of the game's ongoing storylines before it meets its demise at the end of January.
The Brilliant Foundables associated with this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event are:
- Brilliant Nagini – Map encounter
- Brilliant Ron Weasley – Map encounter
- Brilliant George Weasley – Wizarding Challenges reward
- Brilliant Basilisk Fangs – Brilliant Portkeys and completing the Bonus Assignment
- Brilliant Kreacher – Completing the Special Assignment
Special Assignment Page One of Four
- Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 50 Coins
- Brew 1 Potion: 50 Coins
- Return 8 Brilliant Nagini: 5 Exstimulo Potions
- REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Special Assignment Page Two of Four
- Return 6 Legends of Hogwarts Foundables: 5 Dawdle Draught
- Use Master Notes 1 Time: 100 Coins
- Collect 4 Brilliant Battle for Secrecy Runestones: 100 Coins
- REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Special Assignment Page Three of Four
- Return 6 Brilliant Nagini: 5 Silver Keys
- Cast 3 Riddikulus Spells: 500 Coins
- Return 6 Brilliant Snatchers: 5 Strong Exstimulo Potions
- REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 10 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
NOTE: The above task could be an error. This report comes from a graphic created by Harry Potter: Wizards Unite influencers which have contained errors, likely due to errors on Niantic's part, in the past two months. The above third page of tasks seems unlikely, as the Snatchers were part of the first half of the event. While we will still see them, it is unlikely that they'd get a full task and Nagini would get two… and that Ron would get none. Be sure to pay close attention to your own task list while playing.
Special Assignment Page Four of Four
- Place 3 Images on the Brilliant Battle for Secrecy Page: 5 Spell Books
- Place 2500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 5 Spell Books
- Collect 5 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Battle for Secrecy Foundables: 5 Spell Books
- REWARDS: 10 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Kreacher
Bonus Assignment
- Return 15 Brilliant Battle for Secrecy Foundables: 5 Potent Exstimulo Potions
- Earn 5000 Wizarding XP: 5 Silver Keys
- Defeat 5 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 5 Spell Books
- Return 2 Severus Snape Foundables: 5 Spell Books
- Return 2 Young Harry Potter Foundables: 5 Wit-Sharpening Potions
- REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 5 Brilliant Basilisk Fangs