Bethesda Softworks Celebrates Skyrim's Tenth Anniversary

Bethesda Softworks is celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim by releasing some new additions and new editions. The big news is that the game is getting an Anniversary Edition that comes with everything ever released for the game as well as some shiny new upgrades including additional quests, new armor, additional gameplay modes, and more. They also threw a special anniversary concert yesterday, which you can check out below along with the trailer for the Anniversary Edition. On top of that, the Special Edition of the game is getting some new additions, which we have the list of down below as you can finally go fishing after taking an arrow to the knee.

Current and future owners of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition on any platform including Xbox Game Pass Subscribers will receive access to four free pieces of Creation Club content: Fishing, Rare Curious, Survival Mode, and even new quests with Saints and Seducers. Saints & Seducers: Originally released in 2019, this Creation introduces an additional storyline across two quests (complete with side quests) for players to delve into. With additional armor sets, weapons, enemies and much more to discover, Saints & Seducers features some of the largest amounts of content we've ever packed into a single creation.

Rare Curios: Included as part of Saints & Seducers, the Rare Curios Creation brings additional goods imported from all over Tamriel to Skyrim's Khajiit Caravans. So long as you have coin, these merchants can supply you with all sorts of useful wares, including ingredients to concoct special potions, arrows, and poisons.

Survival Mode: Previously released in 2017, the Survival Mode Creation has your Dragonborn contend with the very elements of Skyrim itself to survive! Players must wear warm gear and seek shelter in cold climates to keep from freezing to death, as well as mind their hunger and exhaustion on top of the usual threats like pesky bandits and ambushing dragons. Survival Mode offers a fresh challenge and a new way to experience Skyrim for returning and new players alike.

Fishing: Skyrim's all-new Fishing mode Creation lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across the area's many bodies of water. Cook your catch for a meal, display it as trophy in your den or even keep it inside your own home aquarium. With many of Skyrim's fishing spots located in the region's most breathtaking and tranquil spots.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Trailer (https://youtu.be/t-_56Ouy8II)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Skyrim 10th Anniversary Concert – Full Performance (https://youtu.be/IaskxKfeFno)