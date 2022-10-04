Beyblade: Let It Rip! For Sony PlayStation For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare graded copy of Beyblade: Let It Rip! for the Sony PlayStation console up for auction! The Beyblade franchise hearkens back to some of the earliest anime collectible game crazes, with customizable tops that could be used to compete against friends' tops. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, October 4th, to place a bid on this very rare graded video game.

Inspired by the anime and manga of the same name, the game that goes by Beyblade is also inspired heavily by the beigoma style of top originally produced in Japan centuries before. Beyblade tops use a ripcord system to launch and propel into whatever arena you're using to play with them, which can include anything from bowls to the insides of trash can lids to specially designed arenas made for the game. This game truly aims to appeal to the nostalgia of the experience. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Beyblade: Let it Rip! – Wata 9.6 A+ Sealed [Sony Security Label], PS1 Crave 2002 USA. Only seven total graded copies on Wata's August 2022 population report. Developed by Takara for Sony PlayStation. Localization of the 2001 Sony PlayStation game Bakuten Shoot Beyblade: Bey Battle Tournament. Based on the 2001 anime and manga series.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Beyblade: Let It Rip!, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, October 4th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!