Big Sugar Announces Abyssus For PC To Be Released In 2023

Publisher Big Sugar and developer DoubleMoose revealed this week that Abyssus will be coming out on PC in 2023. The game is being touted as a brinepunk roguelike FPS in which the team has mixed fast-paced combat with an extensive customization system tied to several forms of exotic weaponry. You can check out the latest trailer for the game as we now wait out the two-year process of seeing the game go from under development to released.

Discover the secrets of an ancient underwater civilization as you blast your way through Abyssus – a fast-paced roguelike FPS and atmospheric brinepunk adventure. As a late 19th Century brinepunk mercenary-for-hire, you are employed to explore the subaquatic ruins of an ancient civilization. However, your mission of discovery turns to one of survival as the sunken kingdom's corrupted inhabitants make it clear that interlopers are not welcome. Wield an array of exotic, adaptable weaponry, and fortify yourself with mysterious, enhancing powers as you engage in a seemingly perpetual battle against the watery domain's ranks of mutated guardians.

Abyssus is the latest creation from Swedish developer DoubleMoose, which was founded by ex-developers from Coffee Stain and Ubisoft. Equip yourself with human brinepunk firearms or strange, ancient weapons as you prepare to face foes unlike anything you've ever encountered before. Modify and customize your guns to suit your playstyle, and harness the power of passive and active abilities to give you an edge over enemies. Inspired by the folklore of Atlantis, and the designs and architecture of the Aztecs and Incas, the world of Abyssus is richly atmospheric and steeped in mystery