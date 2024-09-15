Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Land of the Morning Light: Seoul

Black Desert Launches Land of the Morning Light: Seoul Expansion

Black Desert has officially launched its latest expansion, as players now have access to Land of the Morning Light: Seoul

Article Summary Black Desert expands with Land of the Morning Light: Seoul, set in medieval Seoul inspired by Korea's Joseon Dynasty.

New region Hwanghae and eight quest-lines based on Korean folklore with multiple outcomes based on player choices.

Face six mythical bosses and wield Sovereign Weapons by combining PEN Blackstar Weapons with mystical materials.

September Roadmap features a Berserk collaboration, LOTML: Seoul content, and the Dosa Awakening update.

Pearl Abyss has officially launched the latest expansion for Black Desert, as players can explore everything that Land of the Morning Light: Seoul has to offer. This sequel to the original Morning Light expansion offers up a number of new additions, such as new storylines, a wider range of gameplay options, and new adventures to explore, all set within the backdrop of medieval Seoul, South Korea. Along with the release came several new videos and a roadmap of content, all of which we have for you here to check out before you dive into the expansion.

Black Desert – Land of the Morning Light: Seoul

In Land of the Morning Light: Seoul, Adventurers will embark on a journey through historically significant locations inspired by Korea's Joseon Dynasty, such as Gyeongbokgung Palace, Hanyang Yukjo Street, and Gyeonghoeru Pavilion. These settings have been meticulously re-created to provide an authentic and immersive experience. Exploring this region, players will navigate complex storylines, choose their paths, and uncover secrets.

New Region: Hwanghae : Explore the expansive Hwanghae region, home to resource-rich areas such as Mount Assisan, Byeoli Forest, and Motgol Village.

: Explore the expansive Hwanghae region, home to resource-rich areas such as Mount Assisan, Byeoli Forest, and Motgol Village. Eight unique quest-lines inspired by Korean folklore, featuring mysterious creatures, legendary heroes, and mythical challenges, each with multiple outcomes based on player choices.

inspired by Korean folklore, featuring mysterious creatures, legendary heroes, and mythical challenges, each with multiple outcomes based on player choices. Face off against six mythical bosses, including the immortal Bulgasal, guardian of a fallen nation, and Uturi, a surprising opponent from the Martial God Tournament of Seoryeonbang. Team up with your guild or form a party to take on these formidable foes in the revamped Black Shrine, now featuring cooperative play for up to five players.

including the immortal Bulgasal, guardian of a fallen nation, and Uturi, a surprising opponent from the Martial God Tournament of Seoryeonbang. Team up with your guild or form a party to take on these formidable foes in the revamped Shrine, now featuring cooperative play for up to five players. Sovereign Weapons: Unleash the ultimate power with this new tier of weapons, representing the pinnacle of strength in Black Desert . Forge these legendary arms by combining PEN (V) Blackstar Weapons with rare, mystical materials like the Primordial Flame. Enhance their might and prepare to dominate all who stand in your way.

September Roadmap

Berserk Collaboration : Stylize your look with the wild cosmetic outfits on offer from the critically acclaimed 'Berserk' franchise. This collaboration is available for both PC and Console players.

: Stylize your look with the wild cosmetic outfits on offer from the critically acclaimed 'Berserk' franchise. This collaboration is available for both PC and Console players. Land of the Morning Light: Seoul : Dig into the deep storylines, boss fights, and grind hard for the high-level 'Sovereign' weapons in LOTML: Seoul, the sequel to last year's superb expansion.

: Dig into the deep storylines, boss fights, and grind hard for the high-level 'Sovereign' weapons in LOTML: Seoul, the sequel to last year's superb expansion. Dosa Awakening: Prepare for the re-creation of the swashbuckling swordsman Dosa with the all-new transformation into Dosa Awakening. More details on the Dosa Awakening update coming soon!

