Blizzard Adds Zul'Gurub To World Of Warcraft Classic

Blizzard revealed a new addition to World Of Warcraft Classic this week as players can now head to the ancient troll city of Zul'Gurub. The latest content takes players back to one of the more memorable missions in the game, they have resorted the intense20-player raid complete with a slew of new rare and epic items to take from the place. Provided you make it out in one piece. According to the game's lore, Zul'Gurub served as the capital city for the Gurubashi Troll Tribe until it was destroyed in a civil war and inner politics which were the slow poison the eventually killed it off. It was later reclaimed by Atal'ai Priests who do their own evil plans here, including summoning the Blood God, Hakkar. You can read more about the mission below before taking it on yourself in World Of Warcraft Classic.

Within the jungles of Stranglethorn Vale, distant drums beat in an ancient ritual, calling forth the Blood God, Hakkar to the ancient troll city of Zul'Gurub. Beyond the jungle, ancient emerald dragons rise, the insidious Silithid begin to swarm, and perhaps the most dangerous sport of all gets underway: the Stranglethorn Vale Fishing Extravaganza. Deep within the jungles of Stranglethorn, an ancient troll city full of untold peril awaits. Do you have what it takes to delve into its mysteries? Assemble a band of hardy explorers and make your way to Zul'Gurub a max-level, 20-player raid instance with 120 new rare and epic items to procure from its verdant tree-lined avenues and lost temples. The entrance to Zul'Gurub is located just east of Lake Nazferiti in Stranglethorn Vale. Horde players can fly into Grom'gol Base Camp and travel east past the lake to reach the dungeon. Alliance players will need to travel south from Duskwood and then head east at the lake. Great rewards are waiting within Zul'Gurub in World Of Warcraft Classic, including 5 epic pieces of gear that can be earned through quest rewards with enough reputation with the Zandalar Tribe. If fortune favors you, you can also collect the Swift Razzashi Raptor and Swift Zulian Tiger mounts."