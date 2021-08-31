Blizzard Announces Hearthstone Mercenaries Coming In October

Blizzard Entertainment revealed today a brand new version of Hearthstone is coming this October with Hearthstone Mercenaries. The team behind it has taken the game and made it so you can play without having to get any cards or building a deck, as they're mixing RPG and roguelike elements into a free-to-play game mode. You'll spend your time recruiting and collecting legendary characters from across the Warcraft universe and deep into its lore and history to battle against procedurally generated Bounties. You will be able to mix and match over 50 unique Mercenary characters that each come equipped with three upgradeable abilities and potential synergies, giving you endless squad combinations. What's more, there are more characters to come and crossover content with titles like Diablo in the works. You can read more here and check out the in-depth video about it below as the game will launch on October 12th

Hearthstone Mercenaries is the new game mode where you collect iconic Mercenaries, assembling Parties to take down procedurally-generated Bounties. It is an entirely new way to play Hearthstone, combining RPG and roguelike elements with some of your favorite Hearthstone characters. There's a lot to take in, so we created a series of blog posts to help you jump right into Mercenaries when it launches on October 12! Powerful Starter Squad : Upon completing the combat and village tutorials, all players will receive eight well-rounded starting Mercenary Cards.

: Upon completing the combat and village tutorials, all players will receive eight well-rounded starting Mercenary Cards. Fast-paced Turn-based Combat : In head-to-head battles, players choose their moves simultaneously (actions with lower Speed ratings trigger first), until their opponent is defeated.

: In head-to-head battles, players choose their moves simultaneously (actions with lower Speed ratings trigger first), until their opponent is defeated. Progression : Mercenaries gain experience for defeating enemies and max out at Level 30.

: Mercenaries gain experience for defeating enemies and max out at Level 30. Collect 'em all : A variety of tasks and Bounties grant Mercenary Coins that can be spent to craft additional Rare, Epic, and Legendary Mercenary Cards. New Mercenaries can also be obtained from Mercenaries Packs, with a guaranteed Mercenary Card or Mercenary Portrait in each pack.

: A variety of tasks and Bounties grant Mercenary Coins that can be spent to craft additional Rare, Epic, and Legendary Mercenary Cards. New Mercenaries can also be obtained from Mercenaries Packs, with a guaranteed Mercenary Card or Mercenary Portrait in each pack. It Takes a Village: In the Village, the main hub for Mercenaries, players can manage their collection, collect task rewards, upgrade buildings, set off on Bounties, and so much more!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hearthstone Mercenaries Cinematic Trailer (https://youtu.be/OflnVhFRKJs)

Diablo himself, the Lord of Terror, will be one of the over 50 Mercenaries at launch! He is available as part of one of three pre-purchase bundles, each including an iconic Blizzard character! The Diablo Mercenaries Pre-Purchase Bundle includes a Diamond Legendary Diablo Mercenary Card and 50 Mercenaries Packs. The Lich King Mercenaries Pre-Purchase Bundle includes a Diamond Legendary Lich King Mercenary Card and 50 Mercenaries Packs. The Sylvanas Mercenaries Bundle includes a Golden Legendary Sylvanas Mercenary Card and 30 Mercenaries Packs.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hearthstone Mercenaries | Gameplay Showcase (https://youtu.be/e7R0w-ie2P0)