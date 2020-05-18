Blizzard Reveals Updated Arena World Championship 2020 Plans

Blizzard has released an updated set of plans for the Arena World Championship 2020, which will be done completely online. Like a lot of esports organizations, the staff was forced to take things remotely after COVID-19 put a stop to everything. Which includes the AWC Battle for Azeroth season being held entirely online. According to organizers, the program was originally planned to culminate in a multi-region LAN tournament this summer. But the move to online-only play has forced a change due to regional server ping and other issues. So plans have changed and they will be making format changes to accommodate the PvP games while "competitive integrity is maintained", according to them. Now the AWC Battle for Azeroth season will consist of three major stages, which we have for you below. The tournament will kick off on May 22nd, which you can watch on YouTube.

The AWC Cups – There will be eight open-registration online tournaments, four in North America (including ANZ and LatAm) and four in Europe, with a prize pool of USD $10,000 each. From May 22 through June 14, teams will compete for AWC points which determine the top eight teams in both Europe and North America, each of which will earn invites to compete in the AWC Circuit. Signups are currently open! The AWC Circuit – The top eight teams will be invited to compete in a round-robin tournament for their respective region, with a guaranteed prize for qualifying and participating. Each team will play against every other team once in a best-of-five series, awarding one point to each winning team. These matches will be played over four weekends—we'll let you know those dates when we get closer. Finals -The top four teams from each region will be seeded into two double-elimination groups, where they will battle through the final weekend of the AWC Battle for Azeroth Season. Only two teams will come out on top, each in their respective region to be crowned the regional champions of Battle for Azeroth and earning the lion's share of the prize pool.