Bloober Team Drops New Layers Of Fear Technical Trailer

Bloober Team has released an all-new trailer this week for their upcoming remake of Layers Of Fear, as they show off the technical side of things on Unreal Engine 5. Along with developer Anshar Studios, the team highlights many of the improvements and changes to the game in this latest trailer, giving you a look at how they have made this remake a complete improvement from top-to-bottom. If not for a few key elements, this would basically be an entirely new game. Enjoy the video down at the bottom as the game is still being planned for a June 2023 release.

"Layers Of Fear introduces new core gameplay mechanics that elevate and expand the player's experience. One such improvement is the addition of the lantern, a useful tool that will prove essential in confronting the fears that lurk within the game's story. The music of the game has also been updated, as Arek Reikowski, the two-time nominee in the Best Soundtrack category of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and winner of the Digital Dragons Best Soundtrack award for The Medium, has composed a hypnotic score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game. His hauntingly beautiful compositions—paired with the enhanced visual fidelity made possible by Unreal—will leave players sitting on the edge of their seats with chills shooting down their spines."