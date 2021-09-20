Boltund VMAX Revealed For Japan's Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High-Class Decks.

The full selection of cards has been revealed for Fusion Arts, and one of the cards many collectors were expecting was confirmed: Boltund VMAX. We'd previously seen Boltund V in Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, so it was interesting to see the Pokémon TCG do another V so soon after in Fusion Arts. It was when the pack art of the English version, Sword & Sheild – Fusion Strike, was revealed to include Boltund as a set mascot that many began to believe that the reason was that the set would include a Boltund VMAX. Here, we can see the VMAX in all of its Clifford the Big Red Dog-sized glory. Now, I don't know if this is just me, but I end up liking the V better than the VMAX here. The VMAX is cool and this towering Boltund oozes nobility, but the action and the electrical aura on the Boltund V is absolutely stunning.

Now, I'm wondering if we will receive an Alternate Art for Boltund. Since Alternate Arts returned in Battle Styles, the Pokémon TCG has delivered Alternates of each set mascot. That would mean that the English adaptation Fusion Strike will include Alternate Arts of Boltund, Mew, Genesect, and Gengar. It is already expected that this is where we'll see the English version of the Alternate Art Gengar VMAX from the Japanese High Glass Gengar VMAX Deck.

Fusion Arts arrives in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.