Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Confirms Late November Launch

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons has been put up for pre-order, as the game arrives on Steam and Nintendo Switch in a few weeks

Arc System Works and Taito have confirmed the launch date for Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons, as the game arrives in a few weeks. If you haven't seen the game, this takes the classic puzzle title and puts a few new tsists on it in a sugar-coated land for you to explore. Complete with new enemies, new skills, and other additions that make it challenging and fun. The game is up for pre-order now in both Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions available to choose from for bothe Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will be out on November 27, 2025.

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons is the first step-up Bubble Bobble in the series. Bub, the bubble-blowing dragon, embarks on a grand adventure through bizarre dungeons that change with every step. Use bubble action to defeat enemies, move using bubbles as platforms, and collect treasure; utilize collected treasure to strengthen Bub, learn new skills, and advance deep into the stages; and explore the massive "Castle" stage where you map out and navigate maze-like connected rooms.

In the game's story, when Bub awakes… finding himself in a strange laboratory. A mysterious person named "Dolcen" suddenly appears and asks him to take on a mission to retrieve the "treasure" that lies dormant in the dungeon and castle. Bub loves adventure, so when he hears "treasure," you bet he's up for it! And so begins Bub's strange and sweet adventure. Featured characters in Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons include:

Bub – A bubble-blowing dragon who loves adventure and has a sweet tooth for fruits and treats! One day, while taking a stroll on Rainbow Islands, he suddenly finds himself whisked away to a mysterious laboratory all alone.

– A bubble-blowing dragon who loves adventure and has a sweet tooth for fruits and treats! One day, while taking a stroll on Rainbow Islands, he suddenly finds himself whisked away to a mysterious laboratory all alone. Don Dolcen – A mysterious figure who loves sweet treats has summoned Bub from his world. He asks Bub to collect treasures… but could there be a hidden reason behind this mission?

– A mysterious figure who loves sweet treats has summoned Bub from his world. He asks Bub to collect treasures… but could there be a hidden reason behind this mission? Ammie – A robot created by Dolcen to guide Bub on his adventure. Not only does it help out when trouble arises, but it also talks with Bub like a true friend.

