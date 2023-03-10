Bud Light Seltzer Teams With Rabble Games For New Tabletop Card Title Bud Light Seltzer has a brand new tabletop game called Misconceptions, designed and published by Rabble Games.

Anheuser-Busch partnered with tabletop publisher Rabble Games to make an all-new party title involving Bud Light Seltzer called Misonceptions. Recently, the company introduced several new flavors of their seltzer brand, which they boast contains no beer and is 100% seltzer. As a way to get people to try it out in a new and creative way, this new card game was created revolving around the use of the drinks, while also playing off the fact that people have misconceptions about their product because it shares the Bud Light branding. Which is some pretty clever branding if you think about it. Much like the concept it's based on, you'll be trying to separate actual facts from misconceptions about a ton of things in life, as you play to see who fires out the most facts. We got more info about it below as the game is currently on sale for $50.

"We were inspired to create this game after realizing a lot of people think Bud Light Seltzer has beer in it. It doesn't. Bud Light Seltzer is 100% Hard Seltzer, 0% Beer. It did make us wonder what other common misconceptions are floating around. Turns out there's a lot. So we got together with our friends at Rabble to create Misonceptions, a game about separating fact from fiction. We hope you have a hilarious time playing…preferably with a Bud Light Seltzer in hand (we recommend Black Cherry). Misonceptions was created in partnership with Rabble. Rabble believes play is for everyone. That's why they create beautiful and hilarious party games designed to spark more play in your life."

"A lot of people think Bud Light Seltzer has beer in it. It doesn't. Because of this misconception, we wondered what other popular myths are out there. Turns out there's a lot. So we had the idea to partner with our friends at rabble to create a game based on identifying other common, but wrong, beliefs. In Misonceptions, work with your team to separate the "Facts" from the "Misconceptions." Be careful though, because some of the cards were added by the other team to confuse you. Get ready for a fun-filled night of separating fact from fiction!"