Bura: The Way the Wind Blows Comes Out Tomorrow

Explore the different stages of a young woman's life as Bura: The Way the Wind Blows will be released tomorrow on PC via Steam

Article Summary Bura: The Way the Wind Blows launches tomorrow on Steam, blending exploration with Mediterranean folklore.

Journey through a young woman’s life stages, from childhood to old age, along the Adriatic coast.

Enjoy Ghibli-inspired 3D art, peaceful third-person exploration, and relaxing, combat-free gameplay.

Uncover memories, meet spirit companions, and experience an evolving, atmospheric soundtrack.

Indie game developer Raven Insights and publisher Tiny Meow Studio are set to release their new game, Bura: The Way the Wind Blows, for Steam tomorrow. In case you haven't seen the game, this Ghibli-inspired title has you playing the life of a young woman as she lives and roams along the Adriatic coast, surrounded by the spirits of Mediterranean old-folk tales and the people she meets throughout her own life. You will essentially have a small journey through stages of her life as you learn to slow down and live in the moment throughout the adventure. Its a fun and unique way of telling a story without making every moment about the here and now. We have more details and the latest trailer here, as the game will be out on October 27, 2025.

Bura: The Way the Wind Blows

Set along the Adriatic coast, Bura: The Way the Wind Blows is a cozy 3D exploration-driven adventure that follows a girl through different stages of her life, from childhood to old age. Players can explore seaside villages, olive groves, and quiet hillsides, uncovering memories and small moments that reflect the passage of time. Roam among the spirits of Mediterranean old-folk tales and live in the moment throughout your adventure. Strengthen the bond with your spirit companion and unlock unusual abilities to help you explore.

A life-spanning journey: explore the protagonist's story through distinct life stages, from playful childhood to peaceful old age

Ghibli-inspired 3D art direction: painterly lighting, organic environments, and wholesome vibes create a cozy, grounded atmosphere

Third-person exploration: freely roam coastal spaces, discover hidden details, and interact with the world at your own pace

Relaxed gameplay: no combat or fail states, designed for reflection and calm discovery

Atmospheric soundtrack: gentle ambient music and environmental sounds that evolve with each stage of life

