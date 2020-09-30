Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases A New Zombies Trailer

It's a new era for Zombies as Treyarch shows off what they have become in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. As if the prospect of having zombies in the game isn't already terrifying and awesome unto itself, the new version of these looks both fantastic and horrifying. Because you know what we hadn't considered as an option? The Russians of the '80s trying to use zombies. Do you know what else we didn't consider? Zombies being nuclear. The company released a new video that we have for you below showing off what this game's version of the Zombies mode will look like as there's a new cast of characters ina different era dealing with a new set of problems. You can also read some of the updates they've given the mode here, as we have a snippet of the information for you below.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Weapon Rarity

In addition to the return of the Pack-a-Punch machine to transform your weapon, all weapons will now have a rarity associated with them. The higher the rarity, the greater the damage output and attachments for the weapon. For the first time, this will allow any weapon in the game to be sustainable in later rounds. This also adds more variety and fun to finding new weapons through Wall Buys and the Mystery Box.

Field Upgrades

Outside of weaponry, players can deploy Field Upgrades as proactive abilities that add another layer to squad-based tactics. Charge them up by killing zombies, then deploy them in times of desperate need. From offensive buffs to abilities that aid in evasion or healing and reviving, these Field Upgrades are made to fit numerous playstyles and situations.

Equipment

Around the map, you can craft and find lethal, tactical, and support equipment. Lethal and tactical equipment are similar to the equipment found in Multiplayer, like Frag Grenades, while support equipment is home to high-powered offensive weaponry. This slot could be where you deploy Grenade Launchers, Sentry Turrets, Explosive Bows and even Chopper Gunners – all tools that can deliver a massive power spike when your squad needs it most.

Perks

Classic Zombies Perks are back with a reimagined Cold War aesthetic, including the return of timeless favorites like Juggernog and Speed Cola. There's no longer a limit to how many different Perks you can consume, so go ahead and crack open a six-pack, if you have the points to do so.

Exfil

Instead of perishing to the horde, Black Ops Cold War Zombies provides a new option to escape with your life when you're feeling overrun… if you dare. If the whole squad is in trouble, you can opt to exfiltrate the undead combat zone via helicopter. Although zombie spawns will be dialed up to 11, you should expect to earn some rewards if your squad completes this final push to survive.