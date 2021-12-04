Call Of Duty: Vanguard Reveals Details On Season One Content

Activision and Sledgehammer Games revealed more details this week to the Season One content coming to Call Of Duty: Vanguard. The new content will bring people to sea with an island location, which will be the new home for Warzone Pacific known as Caldera. This is going to present several new challenges for players, as we get into the more familiar battle royale territory of being on an island that slowly closes up on you. The content will officially launch in the game and Warzone on December 8th. You can read more below or check out their blog for more details.

Call of Duty: Vanguard owners will receive 24 hours of exclusive access to Caldera, the brand-new Warzone Pacific map that was built on learnings from the community, marking a new era of intense tactical combat on a massive scale. Featuring a dedicated Playlist with new vehicles and Vanguard weapons, Warzone Pacific's first season kicks off another year of free content comprised of 15 huge, distinct areas to explore and fight across. In order for Vanguard players to access Warzone Pacific 24 hours early, they need to have played at least one Vanguard Multiplayer game.

As part of the Season One update, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat will deploy a new, internally developed kernel-level driver on PC to assist in identifying cheaters in Warzone. This will allow players to focus more on the fun new offerings in Warzone Pacific as #TeamRICOCHET fights unfair play with its new anti-cheat security initiative. This kernel-level driver is coming first to Warzone and will be required for all PC players as of this update.

Caldera and Warzone Pacific are just the beginning for the free content to be offered in Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Stay tuned for additional intel about two free functional weapons, new Operator, Zombies content, Multiplayer modes and two maps all launching on December 8, including a Pacific-inspired take on a fan-favorite Call of Duty map. Later in the seasons fans can expect two more Operators, an additional core Multiplayer map and returning small-team tactical mode, additional Zombies info, another free weapon unlocked via Challenges and a festive celebration across both games.