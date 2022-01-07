Capcom Announces Esports Plans Upheld Again Due To COVID-19

Capcom finds themselves in an unenviable spot yet again with their esports division as they've had to postpone due to COVID-19. Last night the company took to Twitter to announce that the Capcom Cup 2021, which was slated to be the last stop of the 2022 Capcom Pro Tour, has been canceled. Here's the full announcement below.

With rising cases of COVID-19 including the Omicron variant causing uncertainty and complications globally, Capcom once again finds itself in the difficult position of having to cancel Capcom Cup. The team did not come to this decision lightly, as we know what Capcom Cup means to the community and the players who trained so diligently to qualify. The entire esports team offers our sincerest apologies. Please know we share your frustration, as we wanted nothing more than to have this event return in a big way, but the health and safety of the players and everyone involved is our highest priority. The Capcom Cup VIII event, which was scheduled to be held in the United States in February 2022, will be cancelled. However, as an alternative, Capcom will produce an online season final event featuring the players who have won the right to participate in Capcom Cup VIII. Stay tuned for more information. The Street Fighter League: World Championship 2021, a competition between the top two teams from the Street Fighter League" Pro-US 2021 and Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2021, was scheduled to be held in February 2022 during Capcom Cup VIII. The Street Fighter League: World Championship 2021 will also be cancelled. Please note that the above tournament cancellations and changes are subject to change without prior notice.

Not the best news in the world to hear as the tour was picking back up and getting traction again after going to an online-based system for a lot of its tournaments. The unfortunate reality is that the Omicron variant has become the latest mutation of the original COVID-19 virus and has spread like wildfire across the globe, forcing many to reconsider restrictions from two years ago to help contain it until something can be found to combat it. Until then, it looks like esports in general will have to look into online-only methods for a while.