Capcom Reveals Luke As The Last Street Fighter V DLC Character

Today during a special Street Fighter livestream, Capcom revealed Luke as their last DLC character for Street Fighter V. In case you think that name doesn't ring a bell, don't worry about it, because it shouldn't. This is an entirely new character being introduced to the series with a unique backstory and not a remake of any previous character. The company didn't really reveal much of his backstory, other than they said this character would be a glimpse into the future of the franchise. So whatever they got cooking for the eventual release of Street Fighter VI, Luke is going to be a part of it. So far we can see that he's not just a regular fighter with some weird outfit, he appears to be an American kickboxer, making him a fast-paced character who is quick to strike. You can check out a trailer of him below as he will be released into the game this November.

Along with this news came the announcement that Oro and Akira Kazama will both be added to the game on August 16th, along with a new stage. Here's the details from Capcom on those additions, all of which you can buy individually or get through the Season 5 Character Pass.

After a long journey away, Oro the wandering hermit from the Street Fighter III series is returning in Street Fighter V ready to share his wit and wisdom with anyone who's interested. Wearing a modest purple robe and brown rope belt, Oro swaps his pet turtle between his right and left hands as a way to challenge himself and maintain a balanced fighting style. Oro retains many of his original moves and adds a handful of new ones for Street Fighter V, making him an immensely powerful fighter for players to master. Making her highly-anticipated Street Fighter debut, Akira Kazama began her fighting game career in the Rival Schools series, which began in 1997. In Street Fighter V, Akira dons her trademark black biker gear and prides herself on being the strong, silent type. That said, her playstyle speaks volumes when she's at close range, but she's also equipped with some long-distance moves that will leave her opponents thinking twice about straying too far. With plenty of new tricks up her biker gloves, Akira has been studying up and will be ready to school anyone who crosses her path. Alongside the playable character Akira, "Rival Riverside" is a new Street Fighter V stage that has been reimagined from Akira's Rival Schools days. Set near a familiar river and Akira's high school, this stage takes place during sunset and includes several familiar faces from back in the day.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Luke Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/ydBVToeAt8w)