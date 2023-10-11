Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Bramblin, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 39: Bramblin & Fletchinder

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved features Bramblin & Fletchinder on Illustration Rare cards that can be pulled by lucky fans.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Illustration Rares.

Bramblin is a dual Grass/Ghost-type Pokémon that evolves into Brambleghast. This evolutionary line was introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games, and this is Bramblin's Pokémon TCG debut. Its Illustration Rare comes courtesy of artist sowsow who has contributed to the hobby since Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. Recent memorable sowsow cards include Espeon V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Gengar VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and Greavard Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet.

The second Illustration Rare in today's spotlight features Fletchinder. Fletchinder is the evolution of Fletchling, who then evolves into Talonflame. In past eras of the Pokémon TCG, it would be without question that Talonflame that gets the Secret Rare slot. Outside of Pikachu and Eevee, it was abundantly rare to see unevolved or middle-evolution Pokémon get this treatment over the ultimate evolution. The Scarlet & Violet era's Illustration Rares have changed that for the better, and I hope we never look back. This card, the first-ever Fletchinder Secret Rare, is illustrated by Atsushi Furusawa. Furusawa's first credit was in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Recent standout cards by this artist include the Pikachu SV Black Star Promo from the Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box, Vaporeon VMAX Alt Art that was a SWSH Black Star Promo, and the Suicune V Special Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

