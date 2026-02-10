Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cathedral: Crow’s Curse, Decemberborn Interactive

Cathedral: Crow's Curse Launches Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of the upcoming game Cathedral: Crow's Curse as the team will make it a part of Steam Next Fest this month

Article Summary Cathedral: Crow's Curse launches a free demo for Steam Next Fest from February 23 to March 2, 2026.

Play as Crow, a Shade Sentinel, in this action-packed prequel to the acclaimed indie game Cathedral.

Experience fast-paced, skill-based combat with dodges, parries, and optional stealth in a seamless world.

Explore cursed forests, complete side quests, and uncover secrets behind the origins of the Sentinel order.

Indie game developer and publisher Decemberborn Interactive announced they will have a free demo available for Cathedral: Crow's Curse. The action-adventure standalone prequel to the game Cathedral will have a free demo out this month as part of Steam Next Fest, running from February 23 until March 2, 2026. Along with the news is a new trailer you can check out here, showcasing what you'll be able to play.

Cathedral: Crow's Curse

Set in the universe of Cathedral, Crow's Curse is a standalone action-adventure prequel focused on tight combat, exploration, and atmospheric storytelling. Players take on the role of Crow, a skilled Shade Sentinel venturing into cursed forests, forgotten ruins, and ancient strongholds to uncover the origins of the Sentinel order and confront the dark forces that threaten it. Combat is fast, precise, and skill-based – challenging players to master dodges, parries, and carefully timed strikes – while optional stealth mechanics allow for tactical approaches and surprise attacks. The world is fully seamless and richly hand-crafted, blending familiar locations with vast new areas brought to life through detailed pixel art and dynamic lighting.

With a focus on combat, side quests, and exploring a large seamless world, Crow's Curse lets you return to the world of Decemberborn's previous title, Cathedral. This prequel explores the events leading up to the events in Cathedral. Step into the shadows and unravel the fate of the Shade Sentinels. Parry, dodge and fight your way through a seamless, interconnected world while you uncover the root of the curse that plagues it. Who were the First Ones and what did they leave behind? Battle ancient guardians, fight the Magnus Cultists of Shade Forest and unveil the hidden secrets of the one known only as The Architect. Meet a vast array of characters, both friendly and not-so-friendly, in different biomes and towns. Explore side quests and unlock a ton of upgrades.

