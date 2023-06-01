Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Gastly Line The legendary artist Tomokazu Komiya illustrated the Gastly evolutionary line in Pokémon TCG Japan's Pokémon Card 151.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at the Gastly line from this set.

Artist Tomokazu Komiya takes on the Gastly evolutionary line in this set. Komiya's artwork is so trippy, not only on the Pokémon itself but also on the background. Komiya has been contributing to the TCG since the Neo-era set, Neo Genesis. This set featured a strong Johto focus, but Komiya's illustration of Slowpoke made this artist immediately stand out. He took an abstract approach to Pokémon design, setting his method and final result about as far apart from Ken Sugimori's house-style cards, which were very much the norm throughout the previous Base/Jungle/Fossil/Rocket/Gym era. Komiya also contributed evocative artwork for Trainers like Double Gust and Moo-Moo Milk which showed Pokémon in creative ways. We saw Komiya get more of a chance to stretch his artistic talents during the Sword & Shield era. Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign included his Alternate Art card for Galarian Slowking, which I interpret as a step toward increased detail in his style due to the expanded border. The same is true for the Oricorio Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

