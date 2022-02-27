Celebrating Pokémon Day 2022 With The Pokémon Company

Every year on February 27, 1996, The Pokémon Company International celebrates the anniversary of the franchise with Pokémon Day. This year, The Pokémon Company has sent me an array of products to share with Bleeding Cool readers interesting in shopping for toys, merchandise, Pokémon TCG items, and more. If you're looking for a gift for the Pokémon fan in your life or even to treat yourself in 2022, what better day to do so than Pokémon Day?

With this gift guide, you can click each product to see more.

The newest Pokémon TCG set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, was released on Friday, February 25th. You can now find booster packs and Elite Trainer Boxes at stores, but there is a version of the EBT that you won't be able to find anywhere but the above link. The Pokémon Center-exclusive Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box has a golden splash design that differentiates it from the standard release, but the differences run deeper than aesthetics. In the box, you will find ten booster packs. Or, if you're lucky, you'll make a discovery like I did… which was that there was a secret eleventh pack in this box! I don't know how common that extra pack is because I've opened another with the normal ten, so I'll consider it a blessing from Arceus. Speaking of Arceus, this ETB also has sleeves that differ from those in the standard release, which are golden on the art side and silver on the card display side. I maintain that the Pokémon TCG should go back to glossy rather than matte sleeves, which is a sentiment I find to be common in the community, so fingers crossed for the future!

In this box, I was lucky enough to pull one of my chase cards: the Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare. Funny enough, I was initially underwhelmed by this card when I saw the Japanese version debut in the VMAX Climax set. Sylveon is my favorite Pokémon of all time (along with Mew, Skitty, Purrloin, Helioptile, and Litten… I mean, we all have a few ties for #1, right?) and I didn't know if the card did it justice. However, time has passed and I've come to love the artwork enough to make it a top five goal of the set… but wow. Look at the texture! Seeing it in person increases my love of this card more, because the Trainer Gallery CSRs truly got the primo treatment.

The other two TCG items were these two special boxes, which include the first-ever VSTARs introduced into the hobby. You can see my complete review for these boxes here. I highly recommend them and though they do not have packs of the new set, they do come with three packs of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which I believe is the strongest SwSh-era release and is a modern classic.

Potentially my favorite item here because I'm a sucker for plushies and Pikachu is this corduroy-style release. Soft and cute, this is a great toy for kids and works equally well as a display item for adults. Or, you know, a buddy to pop on the couch next to you as you check out that new Secrets of the Jungle movie.

Messenger bags and jean vests all around the world, beware. The intimidating Arceus has arrived in the form of a pin that is bigger than an adult hand. Just in time for the Arceus-themed Brilliant Stars, this pin is of unbelievable size and quality. It has multiple pin-backs to keep it sturdy as well.

The figma line continues with some Galar trainers, with both Marnie and Gloria also available. I received Raihan, who comes with a Duraludon and Rotom phone. As a big Rotom fan, that part was actually the biggest draw for me, but Raihan himself may have one of the coolest Trainer designs of all time. I love the figma releases because they also function both as toys to play with or collection pieces, either out-of-box or sealed.

Wow. The most stunning release of the box, taking me completely off-guard when I opened it, is the Heal Ball. Made in collaboration with The Pokémon Company and The Wand Company, this is a realistic replica of this Poké Ball variant that I wrote about earlier this year. Sleek and smooth with a pastel colorway that looks like cotton candy, this is a gorgeous display item that responds to your touch. Take a look at the pictures above, where my touch makes the ball light up with some Abrams-esque lens flare action. From the display box to the hefty weight of the ball, I couldn't imagine a higher quality version of this idea. The Wand Company had perfectly executed one of the most beautiful designs of any item in the Pokémon world.

Happy Pokémon Day, everyone, and be sure to follow all Bleeding Cool's coverage of the news right here.