Pokémon & The Wand Company To Release Exclusive Master Ball

The Pokémon Company International has paired once again The Wand Company after a successful first run of Poké Ball replicas to create more display items from the world of Pokémon. This new Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica Series will be released throughout 2022 and will include items including the Heal Ball, Friend Ball, Quick Ball, and Cherish Ball. This new line begins with the Heal Ball, which is now available for pre-order at The Pokémon Center in both the United States and the UK which Bleeding Cool reported on earlier today. However, there is one bit at the end of the announcement that classic fans of Red and Blue may find to be quite intriguing beyond this first Heal Ball drop. It seems that the UK will receive one of the most iconic balls in the franchise.

Indeed, US and UK collectors will be able to pre-order the Friend Ball, Quick Ball, and finally, the Cherish Ball at The Pokémon Center exclusively a month before these replicas are made widely available. There will also be a UK-exclusive release of the iconic Master Ball, which was used by discerning trainers to catch Mewtwo in the original Red and Blue versions.

Cindy Ruppenthal, senior director of e-commerce at The Pokémon Company International, had this to say about this continued collaboration with The Wand Company:

"The incredible response to The Wand Company's first series of stunning Poké Ball replicas inspired us to release another premium range, featuring iconic Poké Balls that have appeared throughout the Pokémon franchise. As Trainers of all ages have a huge passion for collecting, we look forward to delivering new Poké Ball replicas as a one-month exclusive on Pokémon Center."

Chris Barnardo, CEO of The Wand Company, adds:

"It's a pleasure to continue our partnership with The Pokémon Company International in sharing more of these gorgeous Poké Ball replicas with fans. Each replica is created with the utmost attention to detail and craftsmanship, and is sure to be a wonderful addition to any Pokémon collection."

The Heal Ball can currently be pre-ordered right here.