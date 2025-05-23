Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Abonneer, Vampirates

Chaotic Co-Op Brawler Vampirates Confirmed For Steam Next Fest

Vampirates joins the list of games already preparing to be a part of Steam Next Fest in June with a free demo of the co-op brawler

Article Summary Vampirates is a chaotic co-op brawler where you battle zombies in a tavern for the Otter God's favor.

Use anything you can grab—chairs, bottles, or even friends—as weapons against the undead horde.

Feed zombies to the Otter God before time runs out or face its hilarious furry wrath with your team.

Play solo or with friends in wild online co-op, complete with proximity chat for maximum mayhem.

Indie game developer and publisher Abonneer has confirmed they will have a free demo of their game, Vampirates, available for Steam Next Fest. This is a chaotic co-op brawling title in which you and your friends need to survive by any means necessary, which includes throwing anything and anyone at the zombies coming after you. The game will have a free demo available from June 9-16, but until then, enjoy the latest trailer for the game here along with more details on what this game will be.

Vampirates

Vampirates is a wave-based co-op brawler set in a tavern under siege, where the only way to survive is to feed zombies to a terrifying, flying Otter God. Play as chaotic vampirates in a crumbling tavern overflowing with zombies, weapons, and very questionable decisions. Fling enemies or friends, into the fray using anything you can grab. Yes, literally anything. Rubber Chicken? Check. Barstool? Obviously. Kevin? Especially Kevin. Slap your way through waves of undead while desperately trying to appease a bloodthirsty otter god who's watching your every move. You'll fight. You'll feed. You'll probably die. Horribly. The tavern is in "otter" chaos, the Otter God is starving, and your squad is screaming in proximity chat. This is fine.

Everything is a Weapon : Chairs, chickens, bottles, bodies, if you can lift it, you can yeet it. The tavern is your arsenal. Get creative (or desperate).

: Chairs, chickens, bottles, bodies, if you can lift it, you can yeet it. The tavern is your arsenal. Get creative (or desperate). Proximity Chat Madness: Scream. Plead. Betray. Proximity voice chat turns every session into a glorious mess of panic, laughter, and accidental friendship-ending moments.

Scream. Plead. Betray. Proximity voice chat turns every session into a glorious mess of panic, laughter, and accidental friendship-ending moments. Feed Your God: The Otter God is not known for patience. Feed it zombies before time runs out, or watch it unleash furry, floaty vengeance on your crew.

The Otter God is not known for patience. Feed it zombies before time runs out, or watch it unleash furry, floaty vengeance on your crew. Co-op Mayhem: Survive the waves solo or with (usually useless) friends in online co-op. Laugh, cry, and throw each other at the undead together.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!