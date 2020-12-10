Charged TM Away Frustration In Pokémon GO During The Game Awards

In a surprise that all Pokémon GO players will likely find thrilling, Niantic has announced that trainers will be able to use Charged TMs to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon for twenty-four hours, starting early this evening. It's all part of a tie-in to the Game Awards 2020, which will also feature buffed Incense effectivity and more.

On the official blog, Niantic announced that from today, Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at 4 PM Pacific until tomorrow, Friday, December 11th at 4 PM Pacific, a special event for The Game Awards 2020 will be held in Pokémon GO. This one-day event will include the following features:

Incense will be more effective at attracting Pokémon. You'll earn more Stardust from catching Pokémon. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. Team GO Rocket Grunts will be appearing more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

While all of these features are more than welcome, the big key here is being able to remove Frustration from Shadows. This is such a rare and coveted feature that several viral tweets were trending this week with trainers beginning Niantic to allow for the removal of Frustration before this weekend's December 2020 Recap Community Day. Here's what it all means.

When you catch a Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, they always have the Charged Attack of Frustration. It is not a desirable move and essentially makes the creature temporarily useless because, outside of very limited events, Charged TMs do not work to remove this move as with normal Pokémon. It's locked. This is significant because of how powerful Shadow Pokémon are in Pokémon GO. These species receive something called "Shadow Boost," which increases their attack by a whopping twenty percent. That means that the Shadow Mewtwo you received from Giovanni, even if it is a zero-star Pokémon, has the potential to be stronger than a 100% IV standard Mewtwo if it is given a useful attack. Just look at any of our raid guides. Shadows dominate the top counters, every time.

Now, tomorrow is your chance to give your Shadows better attacks. Get to TMing, fellow trainers!