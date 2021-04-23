Chernobylite Will Be Getting Released In July 2021

Publisher All In! Games and developer The Farm 51 revealed today that Chernobylite will be getting released this July. The game is currently sitting in Early Access on Steam as you get to play an immersive 3D RPG that has you exploring the ruins of Chernobyl to uncover what secrets may be left behind. But is finding what's there worth the trouble you'll encounter? Only one way to find out as you explore the Exclusion Zone. You can check out the latest trailer below as we now wait for an official date to be stamped on the game.

Chernobylite is not about a solo journey. It's an RPG game where your companions are the key for survival and going through the story. You need to build a team, take care of your allies and provide them with food, medicine, weapons and intel. If you do it right, they'll support you on your way to the finish line. If you fail in creating and maintaining the relationships, your odds won't be worth a penny. Do you know what survival is? A tough job to do alone. But be careful – choices you make during your search for Tatiana, the love of your life, can help make you more friends… or enemies. Remember that you need to prepare for the final mission and how you do it is your decision to make. But each day can bring new challenges, some hard to overcome: comrades can die, supplies can run out, an unexpected patrol can discover you.

But these are just regular, common dangers. Think of supernatural beings lurking in the dark and waiting for their opportunity. So remember: each day can be a blessing or a curse. And rarely your situation will become easier over time, so plan your strategy carefully. At least if you want to survive. Rambo-style carnage? Stealthy elimination of your enemies? Or silently sneaking past all dangers? Your choices don't limit only to the story, as in this world you decide what approach will be best. We don't limit your possibilities. You decide what happens next. And you make the call on how to prepare for dangers that will come upon you.

Craft your gear and weapons to face the Zone better equipped, the hostile military personnel and supernatural threats lurking in the darkness. Make use of a vast arsenal of weapon modifications to adjust your fighting preferences. Improve your skills to gather as many pieces of information and evidence about past events as you can. Use that knowledge to fulfill your mission. Decide what happens in the world around you by making choices and finding, or avoiding, the truth in Chernobylite.