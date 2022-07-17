Chivalry 2 Releases New Dev Diary Alongside Milestone

Tripwire Interactive has released a brand new developer diary for Chivalry 2 to mark a special milestone and provide an update. First and foremost, the game has officially sold over two million copies worldwide since its release, which doesn't matter what kind of studio you are, that's an impressive number. To mark the occasion, the team has released a brand new developer diary which contains a behind-the-scenes look at the Tenosian Invasion update. This is the most recent update that was added a short time ago as it added mounted horse combat, a new faction, and other lovely things to do. The video also gives some insight as to what's coming down the road. We have the video for you down below along with more notes from the team.

As discussed in the new developer diary, Torn Banner Studios set out on a mission to double the content scope of Chivalry 2 in a single year, and has officially achieved that goal. Since launch, the team has released numerous, free content updates, adding the new weapons-free Brawl Mode, new Team Objective and Deathmatch maps, and many new weapons, just to name a few. Most recently, they launched their biggest update yet – Tenosian Invasion – alongside the game's release on Steam, bringing mounted combat, cavalry charges, a brand-new faction, and more to Chivalry 2. Looking ahead, the developer diary outlines some of the exciting upcoming additions coming to Chivalry 2. These include the Hippodrome, a new tournament-styled map set in the Tenosian faction setting and designed with mounted horse combat in mind, a new Tenosian-inspired weapon called the Katar, a new winter-themed biome featuring snow and ice, and the long-awaited cross-play party social support, which has been highly requested from the community. Players can expect these features and more as Torn Banner reinforces its commitment to supporting and expanding the scope of Chivalry 2 for 2022 and beyond.