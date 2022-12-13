Cobalion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2022
The final Legendary to complete the Swords of Justice trio is on its way to Pokémon GO to complete the raid rotation. The Swords of Justice have gathered in raids in honor of Keldeo's arrival through the Something Extraordinary Special Research ticketed event, and now, Cobalion is bringing it all home. With this raid guide, you can take on this Steel/Fighting-type Pokémon in raids, understand its counters, and hunt for its Shiny form.
Top Cobalion Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Cobalion counters as such:
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cobalion with efficiency.
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
- Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Therian Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Cobalion can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cobalion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!