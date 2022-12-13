Cobalion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2022

The final Legendary to complete the Swords of Justice trio is on its way to Pokémon GO to complete the raid rotation. The Swords of Justice have gathered in raids in honor of Keldeo's arrival through the Something Extraordinary Special Research ticketed event, and now, Cobalion is bringing it all home. With this raid guide, you can take on this Steel/Fighting-type Pokémon in raids, understand its counters, and hunt for its Shiny form.

Top Cobalion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Cobalion counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cobalion with efficiency.

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Therian Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cobalion can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cobalion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!