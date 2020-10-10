Complete Autumn Event Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Autumn-themed event has arrived in Pokémon GO, bringing with it Shiny Vulpix, Deerling, 1/4 Egg-hatch distance, and super effective Berries. In addition to all of these features, there is a new raid rotation featuring Autumn-themed Pokémon. What could those be? We have the full rotation and commentary below, so let's break it down.

The complete Autumn Event rotation includes:

Tier One:

Ferroseed

Pineco – Shiny available, boosted odds

Tangela- Shiny available, standard odds

Timburr- Shiny available, boosted odds

Vulpix- Shiny available, odds unknown

The clear winner here is Timburr. Even though Pineco has a boosted Shiny rate as well, Pineco is available in the wild this event. Timburr remains Egg- and Raid-only. If you're having trouble finding Pineco and have the raid passes to spare, however, it's a worthy species to raid, as it is infrequently featured in Pokémon GO events or even raids.

The question everyone has about this raid rotations is Vulpix. The last event, it appeared that Kriketot, the new Shiny release, had a boosted Shiny rate. There is talk that this may be true of Vulpix as well, but there hasn't been enough information gathered to determine a reliable Shiny rate.

Tier Three:

Breloom

Gloom

Noctowl

Pinsir – Shiny available, standard odds

Sudowoodo – Shiny available, standard odds

Pinsir and Sudowoodo are both common enough spawns, and folks are likely to desire Sudowoodo's pre-evolution of Bonsly, currently in 5KM Eggs, more than Sudowoodo himself due to its rarity and boosted Shiny rate compared to Sudo's standard rate. The winner of this tier is actually Breloom, a Pokémon that functions well in both PVP and against raids as a Grass-type and Fighting-type in Pokémon GO. A Breloom with good IVs from a raid will be a huge win for those looking for such a Pokémon to add to their team.

Tier Five:

Giratina Origin Forme – Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of approximately one in twenty

Don't miss our full Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide, now live on Bleeding Cool.

Mega Raids:

Mega Blastoise – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard X – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard Y – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Pidgeot – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Venusaur – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

There are no current changes to the Mega Raid rotation in Pokémon GO. It would be nice, though, if Niantic cleared the pool up a bit so more Houndoom could pop, as Mega Houndoom is the top Giratina counter.