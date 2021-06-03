Complete Regi Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO: June 2021

Pokémon GO has debuted an off-event raid rotation centered around Regirock, Regice, and Regirock. These will be the Tier One and Three raids during the current Regi rotation until the start of the A Very Slow Discovery event on Tuesday, June 8th, and will then return after the close of that event.

The complete Regi-focused off-event raid rotation currently in Pokémon GO is:

Tier One

Alolan Sandshrew – Shiny available, permaboost Shiny rate

Magnemite – Shiny available, standard unboosted Shiny rate

Nosepass – Shiny available, Shiny rate unknown but likely unboosted

Swinub – Shiny available, standard unboosted Shiny rate

Timburr – Shiny available, permaboost Shiny rate

Not a bad Tier One at all. These raids haven't added much new content in a while with the exception of Shiny Rufflet, but Rufflet raids remain very rare features. What makes this Tier a bit more interesting than usual is the presence of the one-time Egg-exclusive Alolan Sandshrew, which has a permaboost Shiny rate according to Silph Road researchers. You have a much better chance of getting a Shiny from this raid than other, non-boosted Pokémon.

Tier Three

Dewgong

Golem

Machamp

Skarmory – Shiny available, permaboost Shiny rate

Candy XL has added value to raids featuring evolved forms. If you do Dewgong, Golem, or Machamp, be sure to use Pinap Berries or Silver Pinap Berries. Skarmory has a boosted Shiny rate as well and is worth doing for that alone.

Tier Five

Regice – Shiny available, standard Legendary Shiny rate of approximately one in 20

Regirock – Shiny available, standard Legendary Shiny rate of approximately one in 20

Registeel – Shiny available, standard Legendary Shiny rate of approximately one in 20

The Legendary Titans of Hoenn will continue into the next raid rotation, remaining as the current Pokémon GO Legendary raid bosses until Thursday, June 17th, unimpacted by any events.

Mega Raids

Mega Lopunny – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable Shiny rate of approximately one in 60

Starting with this raid rotation and continuing through the rest of the Season of Discovery, only one Mega will feature in Pokémon GO at a time.