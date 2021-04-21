Complete Sustainability Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Sustainability Event is now live in Pokémon GO, bringing with it the release of Binacle, Shiny Trubbish, and a new raid rotation. Here are all of the Pokémon featured as well as tips on which of them may be worthy of your raid pass.

The full Sustainability Week raid rotation in Pokémon GO is:

Tier One

Alolan Diglett – Shiny available, standard rate

Binacle

Ferroseed – Shiny available, rate unknown as of yet

Psyduck – Shiny available, standard rate

Trubbish – Shiny available, rate unknown as of yet

This raid rotation is a bit hard to assess. Ferroseed's notorious rarity has prevented Silph Researchers from assessing its Shiny rate successfully and Trubbish is too new as a Shiny for the data to be sufficient. Personally, my thought here is to do Ferroseed raids. Bot Binacle and Trubbish are popping in the wild more commonly than Ferroseed, and who knows the next time Ferroseed will be featured in an event again?

Tier Three

Alolan Exeggutor – Shiny available, boosted rate

Camerupt

Rhydon

Torterra

Vileplume

If you don't have a Shiny Alolan Exeggutor yet, that is the easy choice here. It has the raid/egg-only Shiny rate, which is highly increased. The others are only worth doing if you're trying to farm candy for specific species.

Tier Five

Therian Landorus

No changes here.

Mega Raids

Mega Abomasnow – Shiny available, standard Mega Rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Lopunny – Shiny available, standard Mega Rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Venusaur – Shiny available, standard Mega Rate of approximately one in 60

Gengar and Manectric are out, Abomasnow and Venusaur are back. If you're looking to pick a Mega Raid, just keep in mind that the current Sustainability Event Timed Research in Pokémon GO will offer players the chance to complete easy tasks to earn Venusaur Mega Energy. Personally, I'd skip this Mega Raid rotation entirely, but I will note that Mega Abomasnow is useful as both an Ice-type and Grass-type.